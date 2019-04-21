West Bengal: Mukul Roy writes to CEO over campaigning by Bangladeshi actors for TMC

-
ALSO READ
TMC has invited Pak PM Imran Khan to campaign in West Bengal: Mukul Roy
Mamata lashes out at Modi, questions Andhra chief secretary's
TMC gears up for '2019 BJP will finish' agenda
Have never seen a PM who lies so much: Mamata hits back at 'expiry babu' Modi
Sovan Chatterjee resigns from post of Kolkata mayor
-
BJP leader Mukul Roy on Sunday wrote to Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, over campaigning by Bangladeshi actors for Trinamool Congress in the state.
"Campaigning by Bangladeshi actors, namely Ferdous Ahmed and Ghazi Abdul Noor, is unprecedented, unheard and a grave threat to the sovereignty of India and integrity of India's elections," Roy stated in the subject of the letter.
"No foreign hand can be allowed to meddle in India's electoral process. TMC ought to be de-recognised as a political party with immediate effect," Roy said.
Earlier in the day, Roy claimed that the ruling TMC is planning to invite Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to campaign for the party in West Bengal.
"I have information that TMC has invited Imran Khan as ex- Pakistan player to come and campaign for TMC in Bengal," Roy said.
"I have written a letter to EC Delhi to cancel the registration of TMC," he added.
Bangladeshi actors--Ghazi Ahmed Noor and Ferdous Ahmed participated in election rallies of the Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee-led TMC, following which they were asked to leave India.
The Lok Sabha polls for the 42 seats of the state are scheduled to be conducted in all the seven phases. Five seats went to polls on April 11 and April 18. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU