Kerala: 11 DSPs demoted in massive restructuring

In a massive restructuring exercise, that comes ahead of the general elections, Kerala Police has demoted 11 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) officers to Circle Inspectors.
The state government conducted the reshuffle noting that the officers were being transferred temporarily.
"The state police chief shall take urgent necessary steps to accord them posting orders in the cadre of Inspector of Police," Kerala Government said in a statement.
The demotions were made after the recommendations of state police chief Loknath Behra.
Disciplinary action was also initiated against officers who were facing internal inquiries and allegations. On the other hand, 26 circle inspectors were promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).
53 officers of DSP rank were also transferred ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
"The above officers shall join the stations to which they are posted immediately and furnish the reports of the transfer of charge to the government without fail. The state police chief shall furnish the compliance report of this order to government within 15 days without fail," the statement said.
