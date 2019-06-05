Telangana govt gearing up for distribution of fish medicine

Preparations are underway in full swing in for the distribution of 'live fish medicine' that will be taking place on June 8.

for Animal Husbandry, Dairy, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani on Tuesday held a meeting with officials of different departments to review preparations for the distribution of the famed fish medicine.

It is believed that this fish medicine cures Asthma. It is distributed by Baithani brothers and involves administering a live fish in the mouth of patients.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "This family has been providing fish medicine for about 173 years. Lakhs of people from and all parts of come here to take this medicine for asthma treatment. government provides the facility for a day when the medicine is distributed. We held a meeting of all departments for good arrangements to be made."

Elaborating further on the arrangements, he said, "All departments coordinate as per the directions of the Chief to provide best facilities to all the visitors who come here for this. Thousands from across the country turn up to swallow a live fish at Bathini Goud's camp".

