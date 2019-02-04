Telangana: MCA student arrested in Y S Sharmila case

The (CCS) police on Sunday arrested two students following a complaint registered by Congress Party Y S Sharmila.

Earlier on January 25, Congress YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila had lodged a complaint with Police seeking action against those trying to defame her by spreading rumours on

The two accused, who were apprehended by police, have been identified as an student Peddishetty Venkat from Guntur and A Naveen from

"Some unknown people defamed me before 2014 elections by spreading fake rumours that I am having a relationship. Again, some people are trying to defame me on I want to accuse of defaming and spreading fake rumours against me. They are happy in assassinating my character. Earlier also TDP has spread rumours against my father YS Rajashekar Reddy. The accused should be punished. I have requested the to take action on the persons who are responsible. assured me that they will take proper action," Y S Sharmila said while speaking to after she lodged a complaint into the matter.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Additional DCP, Cyber Crimes Hyderabad, Raghuveer said: " We have registered a case under Section 67 IT Act and 509 IPC on unknown persons. We are investigating the case and will find the accused persons who are intentionally defaming YS Sharmila over and posting fake videos on

