Must transform students from being job seekers to job creators: VP Naidu

Vekaiah stated that the students should be transformed from being job seekers to job creators.

"We can transform our students from being job seekers to job creators by building the proper ecosystem for imparting skill-based training in every higher educational institution," he said.

Addressing the students of the Dr D Rama Vignana Institute of Rural Development and the members of the Vignana Jyothi Society, the said that an ideal educational institution must focus on making a student into a holistic individual by equipping them to face the challenges of life with equanimity and stability. He advised educational institutions to employ counsellors to provide support and guidance to students during challenging times.

He also applauded the initiatives of the formed by a group of selfless philanthropic entrepreneurs for establishing a string of educational institutions, which have grown into centres of excellence over the years.

also opined that must lay the foundation for developing a society that is strongly grounded in morals, ethics and value systems. He also suggested that there a need to revamp our system to improve standards and impart world-class learning. He lamented that none of our Indian universities figured in top ranking global institutions.

The also said that should make students think innovatively and come out with bright, to overcome challenges. He advised that our education system should also focus on our traditional crafts, arts and the way we preserve and protect local varieties of seeds.

Highlighting the urgent need to bridge the urban-rural divide in terms of education, Naidu lamented that rural youth had limited access to quality educational programmes. "Access to education to all levels is essential for inclusive growth", he added.

Naidu called for greater synergy between the private, public and sectors in creating more avenues for skilled jobs in the villages. He reasoned that this would strengthen and improve the living conditions of rural people.

Terming the located in as a unique initiative, the Vice President proposed that all state governments should have such institutions of excellence that provide training and skilling to farmers and others hailing from rural areas.

He opined that such Institutes could play a vital role in building a rural economy that is self-sustainable and inclusive, while creating the eco-system for generating jobs based on local needs.

Expressing concern over lack of focus on rural upliftment needs as a result of which unplanned expansion of urban slums was happening, the Vice President urged policy-makers, planners, and to adopt a conscious, pronounced bias towards rural development.

Naidu said that agriculture should be made profitable and sustainable by encouraging farmers to diversify into allied activities such as beekeeping, poultry, horticulture, sericulture, and dairy. He also emphasized upon the need to focus on in view of the huge potential the sector has to improve the agrarian economy, raise farm incomes, reduce wastages, ensure value addition, promote crop diversification and generate employment opportunities and export earnings.

Outlining the major challenges faced by agriculture such as declining productivity, diminishing and degrading natural resources, fragmented land holdings, unprecedented climate change etc, Naidu said that these challenges need to be tackled on a war footing through structural changes and policy interventions from the and State Governments.

