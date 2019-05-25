Telangana: No respite for locals from soaring temperature

conditions will continue to prevail in for the coming four days, the Department said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Raja Rao, a meteorologist, said, "Heatwave is very likely to prevail over for the coming four days. The coastal area of is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers today and tomorrow. Rayalaseema region is likely to see light to moderate showers for the coming five days."

North and east saw temperatures ranging between 43 to 45 degrees while west and south Telangana saw temperatures between 41 to 43 degrees.

"Telangana yesterday recorded the highest temperature of 45.3 degrees in district. Apart from this Ramagundam district reported 43.3 degrees while district reported 43.9 degrees," Rao added.

So far, Rao said has recorded the highest temperature of 46.3 degrees in the state, followed by city (43.2 degrees).

Due to rising temperatures in Hyderabad, cases of heat strokes have seen a drastic increase. According to K.Shankar, of Government Fever Hospital, at least 8 to 10 cases are reported on a daily basis.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)