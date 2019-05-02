Thailand's King marries bodyguard, names her queen

Maha has married a former flight attendant turned in a surprise ceremony and designated her Suthida, just days before his own coronation.

The king's new bride was formerly the of his personal security detail, reported.

The surprise announcement came just ahead of Vajiralongkorn's coronation was announced in the royal gazette. The report also carried footage from Wednesday's wedding ceremony.

The news of the royal wedding was later also shown in the royal news segment aired on all Thai television channels late Wednesday.

Vajiralongkorn, 66, also known by the title Rama X, became constitutional monarch after the death of his revered father, Bhumibol Adulyadej, in October 2016. Bhumibol had ruled for 70 years.

is scheduled to be officially crowned in elaborate Buddhist and Brahmin ceremonies on Saturday, followed by a procession through the capital.

In 2014, appointed Tidjai, a former flight attendant for Thai Airways, as a of his unit.

Some royal observers and had linked romantically with the king, but the palace had previously never acknowledged any relationship, report said.

The king made a full general in the in December 2016 and she has also been made a 'thanpuying', a royal title meaning lady.

Vajiralongkorn has previously been married and divorced three times and has seven children.

While the king took the throne after the death of his father, his formal coronation follows a mourning period for King Bhumibol, whose royal cremation was held a year after his death.

Among the dignitaries at the wedding were Prayuth Chan-ocha, the of the military junta that has run since a 2014 coup, as well as other members of the royal family and palace advisers, the wedding footage showed.

