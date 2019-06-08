The Atlantic editor's sexist remarks triggers criticism

Jeffrey Goldberg, the of American magazine 'The Atlantic', sparked a controversy on after he suggested that only "white male" journalists write in-depth articles.

"It's really, really hard to write a 10,000-word cover story," said in an interview with Nieman Lab, a nonprofit journalism organisation and website, on Thursday, which noted that 11 of The Atlantic's 15 most recent cover stories were written by men.

"There are not a lot of journalists in who can do it. The journalists in who do it are almost exclusively white males," he added.

Critics have accused of underestimating the abilities of those who fall outside the pool of white male

of joked on and wrote, "I aspire to be one of those women who can write 1,200 words. I top out at about 850."

Andi Zeisler, a of the nonprofit feminist organisation Bitch Media, wrote, "So has anyone told about women who write books yet."

The also argued that Goldberg's remarks suggested a failure of imagination and stagnant reading habits.

However, after the outcry over his sexist remarks Goldberg, at first, suggested that he had been misquoted. He then said that he had failed to speak clearly, adding, "I'm sorry I didn't make myself clear in this interview, and I'm sorry that I hurt anyone."

The interview on Thursday was conducted by the and included Adrienne LaFrance, the first woman to serve as The Atlantic's

Goldberg, a longtime staff member, was promoted to the position of in 2016.

