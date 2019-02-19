Nobody on 'Fatal Beauty' sets saw me as sexy because I'm black: Whoopi Goldberg

Veteran says during her initial days in the film industry people did not consider her attractive because she was "black".

In an interview with Garage magazine, the 63-year-old comedienne said even though she had a "hot bod", the team of her 1987 film "Fatal Beauty" didn't think of her as a woman.

"Nobody who worked on ('Fatal Beauty') saw me as sexy. They didn't even think of me as a woman. Because I'm black," said.

In the action-comedy, played a who gets close with the of a drug smuggler played by

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)