US reaches deal with Mexico on immigration, tariffs 'indefinitely suspended'

on Friday announced that his administration reached an agreement with over immigration and the tariffs on the Central American country have been "indefinitely suspended," after days of gruelling negotiations between the two sides.

"I am pleased to inform you that The of America has reached a signed agreement with The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended," Trump tweeted.

The US also said that agreed to take "strong measures" to deal with illegal immigration and the details of the deal would be released by the State Department shortly.

"Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you!" another tweet from Trump read.

Trump had threatened to impose a five per cent tariff on all Mexican goods from June 10, which would increase by another five per cent every month and ultimately reach 25 per cent by October.

Earlier in the day, Trump had said there is a "good chance" of reaching a deal with Mexico in order to avoid new tariffs on imports from the Central American country. However, he had warned that tariffs will be imposed as planned if the two sides are unable to reach an agreement.

The has been under intense pressure from the to block thousands of migrants from gaining asylum in the US.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that there's an influx of drugs and criminals from the US' southern border with Mexico. He has used these claims to justify and press for the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)