The best medical university is just a click away on 'Book My University' app

(BMU) app helps medical students to find the best MBBS universities in Abroad.

Some features of the app are:

Free NEET Mock Tests:

app not only guides students to apply for medical universities abroad but also helps students to check their preparation by giving free NEET mock tests which are available on the app which are designed by highly qualified professionals in the field. The tests are updated weekly to help students brush up on their NEET preparation skills.

Search Medical Universities Abroad:

Now students have the list of all approved & amp; WHO listed medical universities abroad at one place. app provides information about more than 100 universities making it easier for the student to choose the best university.

Compare Universities:

Many Consultancies/Colleges claim to provide the best and facilities for students and some even claim themselves to be top university and even disguised establishment year, but with app, it has become easier for students to check and verify facts and compare different universities based on tuition fee, passing ratio, city population, safety index, living expense and many more.

Calculate Total Package to Manage Budget:

This feature of the app enables the student to view all the costs incurred during the course and segregates tuition fee, hostel and wise, giving a complete overview of the overall expense.

Stay connected with BMU Chat:

In the era of texting, we have given a unique option to the students in BMU app and that is, BMU chat, this feature allows students to send their quick queries to their assigned and keep themselves updated in real time.

Book MBBS Seat:

Booking seat in MBBS abroad could never be any easier. Our BMU app tag line is "prepare, compare, search & amp; book" and we have made each and every word realistic. In just a few clicks, students can now book their MBBS abroad seat in their selected university on the BMU app through the payment option and not only keep a record but also to track their admission process as and when it gets moving.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)