Medical student commits suicide in Delhi hostel

A third years MBBS student of allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in the hostel.

Deceased Ashish Chaudhary, a resident of Jaipur, was living at the old boy's hostel of He was found hanging from a ceiling fan here, while the room was locked from inside.

No suicide notes were found from the room of the deceased.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)