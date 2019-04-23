Medical student commits suicide in Delhi hostel

JUST IN
A third years MBBS student of University College of Medical Sciences allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in the hostel.

Deceased Ashish Chaudhary, a resident of Jaipur, was living at the old boy's hostel of GTB hospital. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan here, while the room was locked from inside.

No suicide notes were found from the room of the deceased.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 23:03 IST

