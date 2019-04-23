Medical student commits suicide in Delhi hostel

-
ALSO READ
Only 920 MBBS seats added in 5 years against 10,000 approved: RTI
Haryana medical college MBBS students will have to serve within state: Anil Vij
CBI probe into UP MBBS admission scam likely
Two nabbed by UP STF for duping MBBS aspirants by promising admission
Medical student commits suicide in Delhi
-
A third years MBBS student of University College of Medical Sciences allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in the hostel.
Deceased Ashish Chaudhary, a resident of Jaipur, was living at the old boy's hostel of GTB hospital. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan here, while the room was locked from inside.
No suicide notes were found from the room of the deceased.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU