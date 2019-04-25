Nationwide campaign launched for angina awareness

SERDIA Pharmaceuticals (INDIA) Pvt Ltd, a in cardiology, conducted a nation-wide campaign to raise awareness on The campaign urged people to not ignore symptoms of angina-like clutching pain, heaviness or tightness in chest, in neck/shoulder, fatigue, and breathlessness and to consult a doctor at an early stage. The field force also reached out to thousands of doctors through their in-clinics awareness drive.

is often the initial manifestation of (CAD), the most frequent cause of death worldwide today, and has been shown to double the risk of major Approximately one-third of the outpatients with chronic suffer from angina, while 30 per cent of patients continue to experience symptoms as early as one month after revascularization.

A recent study revealed that angina was under-recognized in 43.3 per cent patients with who had reported angina the previous month. Among patients with frequent angina, 44 per cent were on suboptimal anti-anginal pharmacological therapy. These findings suggest that sustained efforts are needed to improve the management of angina patients.

The Working Group on Cardiovascular Pharmacotherapy of the (ESC) has launched the Angina Awareness Initiative. This initiative is supported by in the form of an educational grant, whose contribution will be to reach out to health care professionals to improve the management of this life-threatening yet preventable condition.

As a part of this global initiative, SERDIA Pharmaceuticals has launched the comprehensive programme in India: 'Angina Awareness India'.

To help spread the word, SERDIA Pharmaceuticals has also launched an online community page - AnginaAwarenessIndia, which has already crossed over 20,000 followers. The team also conducted video awareness campaign, Poster campaign, Community contact programs, in-clinic promotions and worked closely with leading Doctors to help spread the word. Through all channels, this awareness drive could reach more than 6 lakh patients across

The free mobile app - Angina under Control that has been developed by SERVIER, is also a very useful tool that helps patients to record the incidence of chest or discomfort and allows patients to follow the evolution of the symptoms in an objective way between the visits.

From a health economics perspective, angina represents a major burden on society. It also has a negative impact on quality of life and leads to a 3-fold higher risk of disability, 1.5-fold higher risk of job loss, and 4-fold higher risk of

"We have been a in the angina category in As a category leader, we thought it is our responsibility to create awareness for the population through Angina Awareness That's why we are also celebrating April Angina Awareness month starting 1st April 2019", said Dr Georges Jabre, of SERDIA Pharmaceuticals.

"Currently on there are over 30 lakh searches every month about the heart diseases/ angina category, which clearly indicates that people are looking out for more information. So, we co-created this 1st of its kind digital campaign along with doctors called Angina Awareness INDIA to promote angina awareness," he added.

Angina awareness being the need of the hour, SERDIA Pharmaceuticals plans to continue its efforts around the year.

