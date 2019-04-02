JUST IN
These are the five worst batting collapses in IPL history

ANI  |  Cricket 

Delhi Capitals were 144 for three while chasing a target of 167 against Kings XI Punjab on Monday, but the team suffered from a shocking collapse, losing seven wickets for eight runs in 17 balls.

Sam Curran was the hero for Punjab as he took a hat-trick for Punjab, enabling his team's win by 14 runs and restricting Delhi Capitals to the worst ever collapse for a team in IPL history.

Given below are five more instances when a team suffered a staggering collapse

First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 17:52 IST

