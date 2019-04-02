WTA rankings: Simona Halep closes on world no.1 Naomi Osaka

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep has moved up to close on world number one Naomi Osaka of Japan in the latest updated Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.
Halep who appeared in the Miami Open semi-final last week displaced Czech's Petra Kvitova after the latter lost to Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the final.
The Romanian with 5782 points has reduced the lead with number one Osaka, who has retained 6021 points, to attain number two spot.
Petra Kvitova (5645), Karolina Pliskova (5580) of Czech Republic and Germany's Angelique Kerber (5165), Dutch's Kiki Bertens (5050), Ukraine's Elina Svitolina (5020), Sloane Stephens of America (4287), Australia's Ashleigh Barty (4275) and Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka (3595) completed the top 10.
Bertens at number six obtained a new career-high ranking. She is now just one spot away to earn the highest ever ranking achieved by a Dutchwoman -- Betty Stove's world number five peak in 1977. Barty at number nine has become the 10th player from her country to achieve the feat following her brilliant victory at the Miami Open.
