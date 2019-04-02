Liam Plunkett wants to emulate Ronaldo, LeBron

-
ALSO READ
England keep faith with Test squad for West Indies tour
England post record chase to beat Windies in series opener
England triumph as Windies crash to second lowest T20 total
Willey steers England to series sweep against hapless Windies
Embattled Ronaldo given federation president's backing
-
England fast bowler Liam Plunkett is looking up to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James for inspiration as he targets to play in the World Cup.
The 33-year-old is working on regaining his speed and variations while staying fit.
"Reading articles about the best sportsmen, (such as) Ronaldo and LeBron James, they get lighter and they get more powerful. That's something I'm working on because I still want to run up and bowl 90mph," ESPNcricinfo quoted Plunkett, as saying.
"I'm pretty much teetotal for the summer, because this is probably my last chance to play in the World Cup, and I'm looking at my rest and recovery, because sometimes you over-train and when it comes to the game, you don't always bowl as quick as you want, because you've burnt yourself out a little bit," he said.
Plunkett, who is struggling to maintain his pace, is giving his best to get a chance to be in the England squad for the World Cup, beginning May 30.
The fast bowler has 116 wickets from 78 ODIs under his belt so far. He was the standout player for England in 2017.
"I feel like I should be in that 15. I feel like I've played well and been one of England's best seamers in the last two or three years," Plunkett said.
"I'm hoping they (selectors) will back me because I feel like I've done a good job. I feel as fit as I've ever been, and I feel like my pace was coming back towards the end of that (West Indies) trip," he said.
Plunkett missed part of England's tour of Sri Lanka in 2018 due to clash with his wedding. On the tour of West Indies, he returned with impressive figures of 2/8 in the final T20I, while he could bag only one wicket in four ODIs and sustained a foot injury.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU