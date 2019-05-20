Thirteen killed in road mishap in Maharashtra

As many as 13 people were killed and three others were seriously injured in an accident on Dhule- NH 6. Among the dead were three children, three women, and seven men.

The accident took place near Malkapur town under district. The incident was reported between 2:30 pm and 3 pm.

"Today afternoon an incident took place on NH 6 when a truck suffered a tyre burst, and hit Tata Maximo. 13 people died and three others were critically injured," of Police (SP) told ANI.

Police said Tata Maximo vehicle was carrying more passengers than its normal capacity.

After the incident, traffic got blocked for a long time on the highway. Police rushed the injured to the hospital.

