JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Langer defends decision of picking Kane Richardson over Josh Hazlewood

Chandrababu Naidu and 21 opposition party leaders to meet EC tomorrow
Business Standard

Thirteen killed in road mishap in Maharashtra

ANI  |  General News 

As many as 13 people were killed and three others were seriously injured in an accident on Dhule-Nagpur NH 6. Among the dead were three children, three women, and seven men.

The accident took place near Malkapur town under Buldhana district. The incident was reported between 2:30 pm and 3 pm.

"Today afternoon an incident took place on NH 6 when a truck suffered a tyre burst, and hit Tata Maximo. 13 people died and three others were critically injured," Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhujbal Patil told ANI.

Police said Tata Maximo vehicle was carrying more passengers than its normal capacity.

After the incident, traffic got blocked for a long time on the highway. Police rushed the injured to the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 22:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements