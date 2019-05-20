Student stabbed to death by bike-borne assailants in Delhi's Wazirabad

A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Wazirabad's area in North on Monday, the police said.

"The deceased Shivkant Yadav hails from district in He was preparing for the (SSC) here since 2014. He went to have a cup of tea to a nearby area at 3 AM where the bike-borne assailants came and stabbed him," said of Prasad.

"He was later taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead," she said.

The police investigation is underway.

