Student stabbed to death by bike-borne assailants in Delhi's Wazirabad

A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Wazirabad's Sangam Vihar area in North Delhi on Monday, the police said.
"The deceased Shivkant Yadav hails from Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh. He was preparing for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) here since 2014. He went to have a cup of tea to a nearby area at 3 AM where the bike-borne assailants came and stabbed him," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad.
"He was later taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead," she said.
The police investigation is underway.
