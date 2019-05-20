Maharashtra Gov signs ordinance to bring medical admissions under SEBC quota

C Vidyasagar Rao on Monday signed an ordinance to provide quota under Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) Reservation Act, 2018 to candidates seeking admission to post-graduate medical and dental courses.

The ordinance will give reservation to students in admissions to educational courses including under-graduate courses requiring the passing of the NEET or any other Entrance Test.

Apart from the reservation in medical admission, the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (Amendment and Validation) Ordinance, 2019 will also pave the way for reservation in appointments in and posts in the state.

Cabinet on Friday announced that it had sent the ordinance to the for his approval. The Cabinet had also decided to reimburse the fees to the affected students from the general category.

The Cabinet decision came after the bench, earlier this month, stated 16 per cent reservation given to the Maratha community by the under the SEBC quota, popularly known as Maratha reservation, will not be applicable to admissions to the post-graduate medical and dental courses this year.

Meanwhile, the earlier in the day dismissed a petition challenging the bench order.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)