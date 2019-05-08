This election is all about our next PM, says Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav

This election is all about who should be our next and not caste, says Bhojpuri and BJP nominee Dinesh Lal Yadav, who is facing from here.

"I am here in Azamgarh today because I want to tell the people that these elections are not about the caste but about the person whom they want to be the country's I will ask them if they want PM Modi or someone else as their PM," he told ANI on Wednesday.

The also exuded confidence that not only he but other Bhojpuri actors -- and -- will also win their respective seats, saying that they are supporting the truth.

"All three of us will win. The reason is not that we are very capable, but we'll win because we are with the truth and with what the public want. The public want Modi Ji as their PM again."

"I also want to make people understand that what is right for them. In my views, should get one more chance. I am not here to convert my fans into the BJP supporters. I am here only to make them aware of the truth," said Yadav.

Polling in Azamgarh seat will be held on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

