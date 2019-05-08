Tamil Nadu: Fishermen utilize 61-days fishing ban period to repair boat, nets

Fishermen in are utilizing the 61 days fishing ban imposed by government to repair and tone up the mechanized boats for fishing.

The 61-day annual ban on fishing by mechanized boats in was imposed on April 13 midnight. Three main fishing harbours of Tharuvaikulam, Thoothukodi and Chinna Muttom are experiencing this ban. Around 650 boats are operated from these harbours would be anchored during this period.

The fishing ban is imposed between April 15 and June 15 every year during the breeding season for fishes. Fish prices see a huge rise in the range of 50-75%.

The fishermen are using the ban period to carry out overhauling of their vessels and preparing nets for the next season.

"We don't have any work during this period so we undertake boat maintenance work. We fix the boats; once the ban comes to close we have to rely on our boats. We spend nearly Rs 5-6 lakh to ready our boats for the fishing season," said Raja, a from the region.

Around 650 boats being operated from these harbours and a few boats having their bases at Vembar and Veerapandianpattinam would be anchored till June 15 to facilitate breeding of fish. Fish prices would witness a 50% to 75% rise during this period.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)