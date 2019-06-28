Thunderstorm likely in Uttarakhand, Punjab, says IMD

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places is very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The weather forecasting agency has also given a lightning alert for Jharkhand.

Besides, coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to receive heavy rainfall later in the day, the IMD noted, bringing some respite to scorching heat in these regions.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph) are likely to prevail over southwest and west-central Arabian Sea and east-central and southwest Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas.

