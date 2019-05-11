ICC charges Sanath Jayasundara with breaching anti-corruption code

-
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday charged Sri Lanka performance analyst Sanath Jayasundara with two counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.
Consequently, Jayasundara has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect.
"Article 2.1.3 - offering a bribe or other Reward to the Sri Lankan Sports Minister to contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an International Match; or Article 2..1.1 - contriving in any way or otherwise influencing improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an International Match," charges read in a statement released by ICC.
"Article 2.4.7 - obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation into possible corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code," it added.
Also, ICC has given 14 days to Jayasundra to respond to the charges.
