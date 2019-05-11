ICC charges Sanath Jayasundara with breaching anti-corruption code

The International Council (ICC) on Saturday charged with two counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Consequently, Jayasundara has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect.

"Article 2.1.3 - offering a bribe or other Reward to the Sri Minister to contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an International Match; or Article 2..1.1 - contriving in any way or otherwise influencing improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an International Match," charges read in a statement released by ICC.

"Article 2.4.7 - obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation into possible corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code," it added.

Also, ICC has given 14 days to Jayasundra to respond to the charges.

