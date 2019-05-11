Molineux doing 'right things' to get Ashes opportunity

spinner Molineux, who underwent right in March, said that she is doing the 'right things' to get selected for the Women's which is scheduled to be played in July.

"It's going really well, (the time has) gone pretty quick. I'm still a little while away (from playing again), but I've been doing the right things and I'm seeing how it's feeling day by day," International Council (ICC) quoted Molineux as saying.

"Hopefully, it's not too far away. I've got to be able to bat and bowl to be selected, so it'd be good to have a good little stint before that and be training at full capacity. I'll see how it goes, but I've still got time for that," she added.

Molineux, who dislocated her shoulder at a training session with her state side Victoria, feels that she does not have to relearn things which is a 'massive bonus' for her.

"I don't have to relearn how to bowl or throw, which is a massive bonus. That's a huge positive to be able to take away. (One thing is) diving in the field onto that side again, but I think that'll come back pretty quickly in the heat of the game, so I'm not too worried about that," she said.

Amid her shoulder injury, Molineux was forced to miss the home ODI series against and a chance to play in front of family and friends at the Melbourne Ground. However, she is hoping to get a chance to travel overseas and play in the Women's Ashes.

"It would be amazing to be able to travel overseas again with that group (for the Ashes). I'm hoping it does happen and I'm definitely not taking it for granted. Playing for is one of the most amazing things I've done, so fingers crossed," Molineux said.

