Time to switch off TV, every exit poll can't be wrong, says Omar Abdullah

At a time when the opposition parties are not ready to accept the authenticity of exit polls, the Conference vice president said that it is time to switch off television as "every cannot be wrong."

"Every single can't be wrong," he wrote, as multiple surveys showed a clear or nearly clear win for the BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha elections, results of which will be out on May 23.

Three exit polls including that of News 18- and Today-Axis My have predicted the NDA will retain power at the Centre with over 300 seats.

"Time to switch off the TV, log out of and wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd," Abdullah wrote while referring to 23 May when votes will be counted.

He even said if a political party has no space or win-win situation in the exit polls, then it has already lost the electoral battle for the viewers' attention.

"If your doesn't have a helicopter flying around the studio, you have already lost the battle for the viewers' attention," he wrote in another tweet.

The last phase of polling for seven-phased Lok Sabha was held on Sunday with a voter turnout of 62 per cent by 7 pm. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

