India, Singapore conduct SIMBEX-19 naval exercise in the South China Sea

The 26th Edition of India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) -19 has commenced in the Sea on Sunday. The naval drill will be conducted until May 22.

"The four-day naval exercise will include various maritime combat drills such as advanced aerial tracking, coordinated targeting tactical exercises and weapon firing on aerial and surface targets," according to an official statement.

In addition to IN Ships Kolkata and Shakti, Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft P8I will also participate in the exercise along with Republic of Navy (RSN) Ships steadfast and valiant, maritime patrol aircraft Fokker-50 and fighter aircraft.

"On successful completion of IMDEX-19, IN Ships Kolkata and Shakti have continued their stay at to participate in SIMBEX-19, " the statement read.

The harbour phase of the exercise was conducted from 16 May to 18 May which included planning conferences, simulator-based warfare training, wargaming, cross visits, courtesy calls and sporting interaction between and RSN personnel.

The bilateral exercise was started in 1993, has grown in tactical and operational complexities and progressed from a basic Anti-Submarine exercise to more complex Maritime exercise such as advanced air defence operations, anti-air, surface weapon firings and tactical exercises.

"Over the years has stood the test of time in demonstrating the Nation's commitment to enhance maritime cooperation between the two Navies and bolster bonds of friendship between the two countries. has deployed its finest assets for SIMBEX-19 with an aim to strengthen mutual trust, enhance interoperability and build greater synergy to address common maritime concerns among both navies," according to the official statement.

