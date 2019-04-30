TMC complains to EC, demands cancellation of PM Modi's nomination

All Trinamool Congress has written a letter to the alleging a violation of the model code of conduct by

The party has also levied strong allegations against the by stating that he is encouraging horse trading and using this lie to persuade voters.

In a letter written by member and submitted to the on Monday, the party has cited Modi's remark in which he had said that 40 TMC MLAs are in touch with him and asserted that this is very unbecoming of the Prime Minister.

"He is trying to influence the voters to vote for BJP creating a mala fide impression in their minds that many MLAs of AITC are in touch with him and will cross over to his party. a strong protest against this mischievous campaign. This tone of speech is very likely to create an indication of impending horse-trading related to the election," the letter by TMC read.

The party demanded that the of should take cognizance of this "unfounded, inappropriate and illegal campaign and utterance of PM and take strong action against him as per rules".

TMC also appealed to the to ask Prime Minister about evidence in support of his statement.

"You are thus requested to ask PM for evidence in support of his statement, failing which his nomination should be cancelled for violation of the Model Code of Conduct by making such provocative and undemocratic statements," the letter further read.

Addressing an election rally at Serampore in on Monday, Prime Minister Modi had claimed that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him and there is nothing that can save

