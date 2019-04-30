TMC complains to EC, demands cancellation of PM Modi's nomination

All India Trinamool Congress has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner alleging a violation of the model code of conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The party has also levied strong allegations against the Prime Minister by stating that he is encouraging horse trading and using this lie to persuade voters.
In a letter written by TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien and submitted to the Election Commission on Monday, the party has cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark in which he had said that 40 TMC MLAs are in touch with him and asserted that this is very unbecoming of the Prime Minister.
"He is trying to influence the voters to vote for BJP creating a mala fide impression in their minds that many MLAs of AITC are in touch with him and will cross over to his party. We lodge a strong protest against this mischievous campaign. This tone of speech is very likely to create an indication of impending horse-trading related to the election," the letter by TMC read.
The party demanded that the Election Commission of India should take cognizance of this "unfounded, inappropriate and illegal campaign and utterance of PM Modi and take strong action against him as per rules".
TMC also appealed to the Election Commission to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi about evidence in support of his statement.
"You are thus requested to ask PM Narendra Modi for evidence in support of his statement, failing which his nomination should be cancelled for violation of the Model Code of Conduct by making such provocative and undemocratic statements," the letter further read.
Addressing an election rally at Serampore in West Bengal on Monday, Prime Minister Modi had claimed that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him and there is nothing that can save Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
