TMC govt has imposed 'TTT' -- Trinamool Tolabaji Tax in West Bengal: PM

Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday said she was not extending the social and developmental schemes of the Centre to this state and accused her government of imposing an 'extortion' tax -- Trinamool Tolabaji Tax (TTT).

Addressing a big rally here, also targeted Mamata for preventing central investigating agencies into West Bengal, questioning what the was worried about if she had nothing to hide.

In his speech, also slammed the recent joint rally of around 20 parties, organised by Mamata in Kolkata, saying those whose kith and kin are facing corruption charges got together despite differences just because they are worried on account of crackdown on corruption being undertaken by him.

"They are showering curses on me just because I am going after corruption... Corrupt people don't like Modi. That is why central investigating agencies are not allowed in West Bengal," the said.

Addressing Mamata, he said, "Arey didi, agar kuch galat kiya nahi, toh itna gabrana kya hai? Kis baat ka darr hai? (Didi, why are you scared if you have not done any wrong? What are you worried about?)"

recalled his days as of and said, "I used to be interrogated in even for up to 9 hours. At that time, the used to put them (agencies) after me. I never stopped them from coming to I said let them come and interrogate me. Because I was clean."He said his government was not indulging in any vindictiveness but asserted that his fight against corruption will not stop and that he will do it with full force.

While attacking the Mamata government, the said, "This is the first state which has put tax on ducation. They have imposed 'TTT' which means Trinamool Tolabaji (extortion) Tax."He also said that the was not extending the benefits of the social welfare and infrastructure development schemes made by the central government."This government is anti-poor. It has refused to give benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojna to the people of the state. Moreover, they are not even cooperating on various projects including railways, waterways," the Prime Minister said.Attacking Mamata, PM Modi said: "In Delhi, I used to think that 'didi' has suffered a lot during Left regime that she would not walk the same path. But I was surprised that she adopted the same tactics. You can take this from me in writing that she will certainly be thrown out of power."

He asked the BJP cadres to have patience.

Lauding the efforts made by the BJP workers in the state, the Prime Minister said: "Your love is my strength. ...I want to say that sacrifices made by party workers will not go in vain. There will be a change in Bengal. People of the state will remove the "

Praising the interim budget that was presented on Friday, the Prime Minister said 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas' (Cooperation to all, development for all) is evident in it. It has something for every section of society.

