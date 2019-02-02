RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha allegedly injured in police lathi-charge

Party (RLSP) was injured at rally on Saturday which he alleged was due to police lathi-charge.

"Police resorted to lathi-charge at the behest of I am injured, I was hit on the head. Our colleagues during the lathi-charge," Kushwaha said.

Police resorted to lathi-charge during RLSP rally which was also attended by Kushwaha.

The RLSP said he and his colleagues sustained during the lathi-charge and alleged that Minister was behind it.

Speaking to reporters, Kushwaha accused the (United)-led government of not providing proper education facilities to the poor.

Kushwaha was the ally of government a few months back.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)