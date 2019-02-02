JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

SC asks Centre to consider plea to check cheating at petrol pumps

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha allegedly injured in police lathi-charge
Business Standard

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune court orders release of Anand Teltumbde

ANI  |  General News 

Labelling the arrest as illegal, a Pune Sessions Court on Saturday ordered the release of activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

"As per the Supreme Court order, activist Teltumbde has interim protection till February 11. Meanwhile, he can approach the competent authority which includes sessions court, High court and Supreme Court for bail/pre-arrest bail," the Pune Sessions Court observed.

The Pune Sessions Court on Friday rejected an anticipatory bail application of the activist.

He was kept at Ville Parle police station in Mumbai.

Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed Teltumbde's plea seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Pune Police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

+On January 1 last year, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 16:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements