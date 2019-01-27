TMC to fight LS polls in 14 States

The (TMC) on Sunday announced that the party will fight upcoming elections in 14 States including Odisha.

Addressing here, TMC said: "We are ready to fight elections. The TMC will fight coming polls in 14 states including Odisha. January 19 was a historic day as all anti-BJP parties united on that day. In 2019, the BJP will be finished."

While talking about West Bengal, the TMC said: "In West Bengal, we will fight on 42 seats."

In December last year, while addressing an event in the had said that the party was aiming to win 23 seats out of the 42 in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won only two seats-- and Darjeeling--in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)