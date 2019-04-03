TMRPS extends support to PM Modi in Lok Sabha polls in Telangana

Telangana Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (TMRPS) has decided to support in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Etike Raju Madiga, Founder- of while speaking to ANI, said, "As the of and on behalf of Scheduled Caste people, we have decided to support in the Lok Sabha elections."

Madiga claimed that at present, no other candidate is as worthy as

"In the present scenario, there is no other candidate as worthy as Narendra Modi. We all know how much Narendra Modi developed our country through his schemes and initiatives," he said and requested all Telangana Scheduled Caste people to vote for Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls.

All 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on April 11, which is also the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The dates for seven phases of polls are April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

