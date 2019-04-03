Former police inspector gets two-year for violating FERA Act

A court here on Wednesday pronounced two years' rigorous imprisonment to a former police for carrying foreign currencies to the tune of Rs 2,94,50,120 without prior permission from the (RBI) in 1993.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Samad, who was found guilty of violating the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1973 (FERA).

During an investigation by the (ED), a search was conducted in the residential premises of Samad on July 15, 1993, and foreign currencies of US, Saudi, Qatar, UAE, and were seized.

Delivering the judgment the court observed that the offence was a heinous crime and "such contraventions are committed in an organised manner upsetting the economy of the country.

