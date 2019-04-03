Congress manifesto is planning document of Pakistan's conspiracy: PM Modi

on Wednesday termed the party manifesto for the polls as the "planning document of Pakistan's conspiracy."

Modi, who was addressing an election rally here, said: "The party released its manifesto on Tuesday. That document is nothing but evidence of how they plan to play with the security. Their manifesto is the planning document of Pakistan's conspiracy. That document will break the morale of our personnel."

Accusing the of confusing the country, said: "Do you remember surgical strike? The way in which we went to terrorists' house to kill them? Some people sitting in AC rooms in are saying that the country is forgetting what happened in Balakot."

"For us, it is always country first and the party next. However, it is true the country has functioned in the opposite direction for decades wherein terrorists were saved."

Sharpening his attack on Rahul Gandhi led party, Prime Minister said: "It is the Congress party's tendency to either conquer everything or confuse everyone. Today they are confusing the nation as they know that Modi is working for the people's benefit, as a result, they are unable to get their "

claimed that Maoism will soon come to an end if the 'Mahamilaavat' does not come to power.

"The days of Maoists can be counted now. But if the 'Mahamilavat' gets a small chance, Maoists and Naxals will get a chance. Their movements will get a pace. The Congress in its manifesto has also announced that those who speak against the country will not be charged with sedition as they plan to remove the itself," he added.

Hitting out at the Sharad Pawar, who is an ally of the Congress party in the state, he said: "I would like to ask Sharad Pawar, who has been the of the country if he is satisfied with the Congress manifesto? Is he okay with a manifesto which weakens the morale of our forces?"

Attacking the opposition further, Prime Minister Modi claimed that they are concerned more about his name, caste, family, etc but are not concerned about his work.

Accusing the opposition of calling him names, he said: "A Congress called me a 'Chowkidar' of toilets. One person from called me uncouth. Some person who is a part of the 'Mahamilavat' said that Modi does not know how to govern a country. When I was given 'Chowkidari' of this nation, the intention behind it was clear."

Urging the people to vote for the BJP in the General Elections, Prime Minister Modi said: "By 2022, when the country celebrates 75 years of independence, I have to fulfill two dreams -- the first one is to double the income of our farmers, and the second is to ensure that each family in has a concrete house."

will go to polls in the first four phases, beginning April from 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

