Toffee Insurance, a Gurgaon-based has recently announced India's first Salary Protect Plan (Kamai Bachao Yojna) to protect loss of income in case of hospitalization.

Toffee has partnered with EKO, a digital lending platform for domestic remittances. The idea is to enable previously underserved and disempowered Indians from low - and lower middle-income populations to now access much-needed services.

Toffee Insurance's partnership with is a part of the financial inclusion plan for the Next Half Billion who represent the 500 million first-time expected to come online within the next 5 years via their For a migrant laborer working in a far-off metro, income loss can be devastating.

protection, while needed, is a forbidding prospect with lack of options and accessibility. It is with this in mind that designed a product that is sensitive, simple and designed especially for easy purchase and claims.

Toffee Insurance's Salary Protect plan costs Rs. 449/- and is valid for 1 year from purchase date. The policy has been underwritten by This policy is straightforward coverage plan of Rs. 1000 per day of hospitalization for up to 30 days.

It is eligible for individuals between 18 yrs to 65 yrs of age and is created as an income replacement plan for daily wage earners. The policy supports the developing gig- or anyone across daily wage earning, such as Uber, Ola drivers or delivery boys from Swiggy and

An industry that has long required handwritten, paper documentation and redundant processes for has been turned upside down by making the claiming process significantly simple, requiring only an uploaded photo of hospital documents by visiting any nearest Merchant, PAN India, to file a claim.

and EKO's innovative models and products are tailored to meet the needs of the Next Half Billion (NHB) in accessible and affordable means. With this partnership, the largest obstacle is overcome - as the merchant serves as a micro-influencer.

Once they have converted the consumer online, completing their first digital transition, the merchant introduces Toffee Insurance's Salary Protect policy and can complete the seamless, all-digital process under 2 minutes. EKO's allows NHBs to complete their first digital transaction face-to-face with shop owners, establishing trust and confidence.

In the words of Rohan Kumar, of Toffee Insurance, "Over the last few decades, we've seen major developments in technology, and as of late, banking, making it easier for consumers to avail their services, retaining and growing their relevance. Insurance, on the other hand, has lagged behind. We've watched fintech explode, while insurance continues to crawl. Our partnership with EKO who is a in remittance is a poof point of our commitment to making insurance accessible, affordable and efficient for the masses."

On partnering with Toffee Insurance, the EKO team added, "We at EKO are creating a to provide and services to low and moderate-income customers. In order to protect their daily wage income during any health mishap, we are partnering with Toffee insurance to provide a Salary Protect Plan which bears their hospitalization expense of Rs. 1000 per day for 30 days a year. For us this is the beginning of providing sachet third-party to our customer segment.

