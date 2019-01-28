RBI governor meets PSU bank chiefs

(RBI) met heads of on Monday ahead of the review, to gain an understanding of current sector, which is facing massive non-performing assets.

Das conveyed to the chiefs of PSU banks about the regulator's expectation from the sector.

"Basically the idea was to convey to them the regulator's expectation from the sector in general and in particular and also to gain from them their understanding of the current situation. And also to get an understanding about the future outlook, the sense they have," Das said after meeting the chiefs of PSU banks.

The RBI is scheduled to announce its sixth bi-monthly for 2018-19 on February 7. It will be the first monetary review under the new RBI

With inflation ruling low, it is widely expected that the RBI will cut interest rates in the review meeting.

.

