Tokyo 2020 Olympic medal design unveiled

Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games unveiled the Olympic medal design, medal ribbon and medal case for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at '1 Year to Go' ceremony on Wednesday.

The design of the much-awaited tournament's medal reflects the concept that in order to achieve glory, athletes have to strive for victory on a daily basis.

The decoration resembles rough stones that have been polished and which now shine, with "light" and "brilliance" their overall themes.

The medals collect and reflect myriad patterns of light, symbolising the energy of the athletes and those who support them; their design is intended to symbolise diversity and represent a world where people who compete in and work hard are honoured.

The brilliance of the medals' reflections signifies the warm glow of friendship depicted by people all over the world holding hands.

The one-year countdown for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 started on July 24 as the event will start on the same date next year.

