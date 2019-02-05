JUST IN
Train services in Bihar's Hajipur restored

ANI  |  General News 

Train services were restored in the Hajipur-Bachhwara-Barauni section in Bihar's Hajipur district on Tuesday, two days after the Seemanchal Express derailed near Sahadai Buzurg station killing seven people.

All train services have been restored and normal train operations of all mail/express and MEMU and other passenger services restored from 5:50 am today, said Rajesh Kumar, CPRO, East Central Railway zone.

All trains passing through this section are now running on proper route.

The first train, Saharsa-Patliputra Janhit Express, passed Sahadai Buzurg station of the section at around 9:33 am, Kumar informed.

On Sunday, seven people were killed and nearly 30 sustained injuries after 11 coaches of the Jogbani-Anand Vihar Seemanchal Express derailed near Sahadai Buzurg station.

The Railways informed that prima facie cause of the accident was a fracture in the rail track.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the deceased, Rs 1 lakh to grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries.

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 11:28 IST

