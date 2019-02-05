Rajasthan: 6 injured after bus falls into drain

-
At least six people were injured after a Rajasthan Roadways bus they were travelling in plunged into a drain on Tuesday morning on NH-12 near Chaksu.
The bus with 25 passengers was travelling from Jaipur to Kota.
All the injured people have been admitted to a nearby hospital.
The Chaksu Police among other authorities have reached and a crane and boat are being used to take the bus out from the drain.
