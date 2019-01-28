Training in harsh conditions is what makes ITBP jawans 'Himveer'

The (ITBP) has been training its men in snow conditions at M and SI where the temperature dips to minus 15

The training includes unarmed combat and martial arts where the ITBP personnel could be seen practicing karate without any clothes over their bodies.

The ITBP has been deployed to the icy heights of the Himalayas primarily from 9,000 to 18,750 feet where almost all the places offer bone-chilling cold and snow conditions prevailing throughout the year.

Due to their continuous deployment in these conditions, the ITBP personnel are known as 'Himveers or the snow braves of the Himalayas.'

Such training in the snow conditions provides them with the conditioning of the body and mind so that they would be ready to battle when needed.

ITBP is a specialised training centre of the nation which trains the ITBP and other police forces in mountaineering, skiing, and rafting.

Besides this, the institute also trains the Expedition groups of the nation every year and imports them the pre-training for the voyage to the scientists and other members.

