Cong's OROP is Only Rahul Only Priyanka: Amit Shah

BJP Shah on Monday hit out at the saying that the party's only OROP is "only Rahul only Priyanka".

He said, "When BJP government was formed, within one year Modi ji delivered on his promise of (OROP). Modi ji gave OROP to our jawans, while Congress' OROP is Only Rahul and Only They have only given to Rahul and Priyanka".

Sharpening his attack at the Rahul Gandhi-led party, he asserted that it is only during the regime of that people feel that the government is of their own. Otherwise, during the rule, it used to be only about the royal family, he added.

"They (Congress) ruled for 55 years, but it is our government which has to eradicate poverty. So what were their four generations doing? If the people of this devbhoomi give Modi ji five more years, he will not only eradicate poverty from the state but will also remove it from the entire nation", he said.

Shah also launched a scathing attack at alleging that the supports those who indulge in "anti-national" activities.

" supports those people who raise anti- slogans in JNU. Rahul Baba, you can abuse my ministers as much as you want to but I would like to tell you very clearly that whoever talks about dividing the country will not be spared. They will be put behind bars," Shah said.

Clarifying the government's stance on Rafale deal, the BJP retreated, "The Rafale deal has made our country strong, and there has been no corruption in it".

Moreover, he claimed that the country needs a strong government and not a helpless government.

"There is nobody who can give a strong government to this country apart from the BJP and Narendra Modi. Furthermore, I would also like to inform that the has decided that there will not be a single house here which does not have a cylinder by May 2019," Shah added.

