Aircel Maxis Case: Delhi court extends interim protection to Chidambaram, son

-
ALSO READ
Aircel Maxis case: P Chidambaram's interim protection extended
Aircel-Maxis: Interim protection to P Chidambaram, Karti extended
P Chidambaram, Karti file rejoinders in Aircel-Maxis case
SC asks ED to provide date for questioning Karti Chidambaram in Aircel, INX cases
Aircel-Maxis case: CBI granted permission to prosecute Chidambaram
-
Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday extended the interim protection of former Union Minister P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram and rescheduled the date of hearing in the Aircel Maxis case.
The Court has extended till February 18, the interim protection which was earlier scheduled for February 1.
Special CBI Judge O P Saini had previously posted the matter for February 1 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of CBI, sought more time from the court stating that the ongoing probe was nearing completion.
The Aircel Maxis case emerged out of the 2G spectrum cases, pertaining to an approval granted to a Mauritius-based firm, M/S Global Communication and Services Holdings Limited, by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for investment in Aircel.
The FIPB approval was allegedly granted in the year 2006 when Chidambaram was finance minister. According to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy, Chidambaram was only empowered to give approval to proposals involving foreign investment amount of up to Rs 600 crore.
However, he had reportedly approved the foreign investment proposal of Global Communication and Services Holdings Ltd worth Rs 3560 crore approximately.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU