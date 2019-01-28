Aircel Maxis Case: Delhi court extends interim protection to Chidambaram, son

Delhi's House Court on Monday extended the interim protection of former Union P and and rescheduled the date of hearing in the Maxis case.

The Court has extended till February 18, the interim protection which was earlier scheduled for February 1.

O P Saini had previously posted the matter for February 1 after Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of CBI, sought more time from the court stating that the ongoing probe was nearing completion.

The Maxis case emerged out of the 2G spectrum cases, pertaining to an approval granted to a Mauritius-based firm, and Services Holdings Limited, by the (FIPB) for investment in

The FIPB approval was allegedly granted in the year 2006 when was According to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy, Chidambaram was only empowered to give approval to proposals involving foreign investment amount of up to Rs 600 crore.

However, he had reportedly approved the foreign investment proposal of Global Communication and Services Holdings Ltd worth Rs 3560 crore approximately.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)