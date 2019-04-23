Trump calls Sri Lankan PM to voice solidarity after Sunday's attacks

United States President Donald Trump on Monday called Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to voice his solidarity with the island nation as it deals with the aftermath of the ghastly terror attacks which have claimed lives of 300 people and left many injured.
"Spoke to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka this morning to inform him that the United States stands by him and his country in the fight against terrorism. Also expressed condolences on behalf of myself and the People of the United States!," Trump said in a tweet.
.
