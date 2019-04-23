Trump calls Sri Lankan PM to voice solidarity after Sunday's attacks

on Monday called Sri Lankan to voice his solidarity with the island nation as it deals with the aftermath of the ghastly terror attacks which have claimed lives of 300 people and left many injured.

"Spoke to of this morning to inform him that the stands by him and his country in the fight against terrorism. Also expressed condolences on behalf of myself and the People of the United States!," Trump said in a tweet.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)