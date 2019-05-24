JUST IN
Trump greets PM Modi, says great things in store for US-India ties

ANI  |  US 

US President Donald Trump congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his resounding win at the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, outlining that "great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm."

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" Trump tweeted on Thursday.

The US President joins scores of other world leaders in extending their wishes to PM Modi, as he's slated to undertake his second consecutive term as India's Prime Minister.

