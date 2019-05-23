PM Modi supporters in Australia, Singapore celebrate BJP's victory

As the counting trends began showing BJP-led NDA heading towards a comfortable majority in Lok Sabha, supporters of in and were seen celebrating his certain return to the office.

PM Modi's supporters in the city of danced on the beats of drums and raised slogans. A group of women wearing saffron stoles celebrated the victory of the BJP. Similar celebrations burst out in as well.

As per (EC) trends, the NDA is currently leading at 347 of the 542 parliamentary seats, while the UPA is leading on 91.

Earlier in the day, BJP workers and supporters in held celebrations at party offices in various cities, as well as its headquarters in after the trends showed party surging towards a mammoth victory.

Supporters distributed sweets, burst crackers and danced on the streets leading to the party offices.

Large scale orders for the sweets have also been placed by the party across the country.

The polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)