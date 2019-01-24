Trump's ex-lawyer subpoenaed by Senate Intelligence Committee

US President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen has been subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee to testify before the committee in mid-February.
Quoting sources, CNN further reported that it is not clear how Cohen would respond to the summon, especially in light of the postponement of his testimony before the House Oversight Committee.
The Senate Committee usually conducts its interviews behind closed doors, unlike the US Congress testimony which would have been public.
Cohen had postponed the House testimony, citing threats to his family by Trump and the President's attorney Rudy Giuliani.
The US President's former attorney has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in December last year, including campaign finance crimes related to payments made to silence women during the 2016 presidential campaign on Trump's directives, according to the prosecutors.
