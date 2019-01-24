Trump's ex-lawyer subpoenaed by Senate Intelligence Committee

US Donald Trump's former has been subpoenaed by the to testify before the committee in mid-February.

Quoting sources, further reported that it is not clear how Cohen would respond to the summon, especially in light of the postponement of his testimony before the

The usually conducts its interviews behind closed doors, unlike the US Congress testimony which would have been public.

Cohen had postponed the House testimony, citing threats to his family by Trump and the President's

The US President's former has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in December last year, including related to payments made to silence women during the 2016 presidential campaign on Trump's directives, according to the prosecutors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)