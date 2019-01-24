Carlos Ghosn resigns from top job at Renault

Carlos Ghosn has resigned as the chairman and CEO of French carmaker Renault, France's Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire has said, NHK reported.
Ghosn, who is in jail in Tokyo, resigned on Wednesday night.
The French government is Renault's top shareholder.
The automaker's board is to meet on Thursday to name Ghosn's successor.
Ghosn has been detained in Tokyo since November 19. He has been indicted on charges of aggravated breach of trust and underreporting his remuneration for Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor.
Ghosn has denied the charges.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU