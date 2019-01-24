JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

US ready to provide $20 million aid to Venezuela
Business Standard

US requests for UNSC meeting over Venezuela 'crisis'

ANI  |  US 

The United States has requested for a United Nations Security Council meeting over the "ongoing crisis" in Venezuela on Saturday, January 26.

"The United States has officially requested an open meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for Saturday at 9 am to discuss the ongoing crisis in Venezuela," the US Mission to the UN tweeted on Thursday.

The request comes after protests, called by the National Assembly, gripped the South American nation on January 23. Protesters called for President Nicolas Maduro to step down, while National Assembly President and opposition leader Juan Guaido swore himself in as the President of Venezuela.

The United States first recognised Guaido as the interim President, with countries like the UK following the suit. Meanwhile, countries like Turkey and Russia have shown support for Maduro's leadership. Russia further slammed the US for its interference in the South American nation.

Maduro, in retaliation, cut off all diplomatic ties with the United States, giving American diplomats 72 hours to leave the nation. The US has since dismissed this decision, stating that Maduro no longer holds the legal authority to do so - a move that reinforces its recognition of Guaido as interim President.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 21:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements