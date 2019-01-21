Mali: Death toll rises to 10 in UN attack

At least 10 UN Peacekeepers from have lost their lives and 25 people have been injured in Sunday's attack on the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in (MINUSMA) camp here.

UN condemned the attack and called on Malian authorities to bring the perpetrators behind the gruesome attack to justice.

Furthermore, the United Nations, in a statement outlined that MINUSMA forces had responded "robustly" to the attack, killing a "number" of assailants.

"The conveys his heartfelt condolences to the Government of Chad, and the families and loved ones of the deceased. He wishes a swift recovery to the injured and pays tribute to the dedication and courage of the men and women serving in MINUSMA at great personal risk and sacrifice," Stephane Dujarric, the for the UN stated.

"He (Guterres) recalls that attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law," Dujarric further outlined.

He further conveyed the Secretary-General's resolve to continue supporting the people and Government of in their "efforts to build peace and stability in the country".

The attack, which saw the assailants arrive in armed vehicles, targetted the UN peacekeepers' camp in Aguelhoc, located 200 kilometres away from the country's northern border with

