Turkey won't stop until terrorists drained out entirely from Syria

-
ALSO READ
Erdogan vows to 'bring peace' to east of Euphrates
Erdogan, Trump agree 'more effective' coordination on Syria
More Turkish troops to Syria border ahead of US pullout
Turkey says 'plans complete' for assault on Kurd militia in Syria
Turkey's Erdogan warns against 'bloodbath' in Syria's Idlib
-
Turkey would not step back until it drives out the terrorists from Syria and 'until justice is served' to the Turkish people who have 'suffered more than their fair share' due to the terrorist attacks planned in Syria, Turkish Presidential communications said here on Friday.
Presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun took to Twitter saying, "Terrorists have killed 2000+ innocent people in Turkey since 2015. Many of those attacks were planned in NORTHERN SYRIA. The Turkish people suffered more than their fair share. WE WON'T REST UNTIL JUSTICE IS SERVED. We won't stop until we drain the terrorist swamp next door."
Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported that the country is soon going to launch a counter-terrorist operation, targeting the US-back Kurdish forces in northern Syria, including the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and YPG (PKK's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units).
On January 14, Turkey slammed the United States for being shadowed by its terrorist propaganda and advised Washington to honour its "strategic partnership" with Ankara.
"Terrorists cannot be your partners and allies. Turkey expects the US to honour our strategic partnership and doesn't want it to be shadowed by terrorist propaganda," tweeted Ibrahim Kalin, spokesperson of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkey's response came hours after US President Donald Trump warned Ankara of "economic devastation" if it targets US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU